

Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $14.4 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $12.9 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Neenah Paper, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.3 million or $0.95 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.5% to $231.8 million from $256.2 million last year.



Neenah Paper, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $16.3 Mln. vs. $13.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.95 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q3): $231.8 Mln vs. $256.2 Mln last year.



