

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co's (BA) chief executive officer Dennis Muilenburg will not receive a bonus this year following two crashes involving the firm's 737 Max plane which killed 346 people, CNBC reported citing the company's new chairman interview.



Muilenburg recently faced US lawmakers who accused the firm of building 'flying coffins' and engaging in a 'pattern of deliberate concealment'.



In the interview on CNBC, Dave Calhoun, who was named Boeing's chairman last month when the board stripped Muilenburg of that title, said Muilenburg 'has done everything right'. Muilenburg has offered to forgo bonuses this year.



For 2018, Muilenburg's pay included a $13 million bonus on top of his $1.7 million salary. His total pay package rose 27% from 2017.



