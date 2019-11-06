

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss Life Group (SSREY.PK) reported fee income of 1.317 billion Swiss francs in the first nine months of 2019. The Group said the growth of 17 percent in local currency was also supported by acquisitions in the previous year and consolidation effects. Premiums rose by 25 percent in local currency to 18.0 billion Swiss francs.



Patrick Frost, Group CEO of Swiss Life, said: 'We increased fee income in all market units. The relevance to customers and closeness to the market enable us to continuously strengthen our position in pension and investment solutions in the context of our Group-wide programme 'Swiss Life 2021'.'



