

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch supermarkets and eCommerce company Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income declined 1.6 percent to 453 million euros from last year's 460 million euros.



Income from continuing operations declined 5 percent to 453 million euros from 477 million euros last year. Basic income per share from continuing operations were 0.41 euro, same as last year.



Underlying income per share from continuing operations was 0.44 euros, compared to 0.42 euro last year. Underlying operating income grew 3.7 percent to 724 million euros, with underlying group operating margin of 4.3 percent



Net sales increased 5.8 percent to 16.69 billion euros from 15.78 billion euros a year ago. Net sales went up 2.9 percent at constant exchange rates.



Net consumer online sales climbed 29.5 percent at constant exchange rates. U.S. comparable sales growth excluding gasoline was 1.8 percent.



Further, the company reiterated its 2019 outlook announced during second-quarter 2019 results.



The company continues to anticipate that underlying operating margin for the group will be slightly lower in 2019 than 2018. Additionally, it continues to expect underlying earnings per share growth for the year to be in the low single digits, due to the effect of the strike primarily in the second quarter.



