

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc.'s outside advertising agency Media Arts Lab, part of Omnicom Group agency TBWA, laid off about 50 employees, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The employees were eliminated in several divisions, mainly in the strategy division that helps the technology giant come up with ads for its latest products.



Geoff Edwards, who helped launch the Apple TV+ video streaming service on November 1, is said to have resigned. He was handling Media Arts Lab's marketing for Apple services.



Media Arts Lab holds decades of relation with Apple, and it operates out of Los Angeles with Apple as its only client. The agency works with Apple to develop messaging, ads and publicity strategies for its devices. TBWA is behind Apple's famous '1984' commercial, which introduced Apple's first personal Macintosh, and many more. TBWA created TBWA/Media Arts Lab in 2006 as Apple's exclusive ad agency.



Apple reportedly considered firing Media Arts Lab earlier after Samsung's smartphones surpassed iPhone sales to become the global sales leader.



