Mittwoch, 06.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

WKN: 519000 ISIN: DE0005190003 Ticker-Symbol: BMW 
Xetra
05.11.19
17:35 Uhr
72,80 Euro
+1,20
+1,68 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
72,85
73,15
08:55
73,00
73,00
08:58
