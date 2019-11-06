

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc. (ULE.L), in an update on its performance over the nine months to 30 September 2019, said that its order book development has been good since its interim results and the Group continues to trade in line with expectations.



The ongoing strategic evolution is progressing and there remains good long term opportunities and growth potential for Ultra, the company said in a statement.



The company noted that it will release preliminary results for the year ending 31 December 2019 on 10 March 2020.



