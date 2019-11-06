

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Redrow Plc (RDW.L) reported that, for the first 18 weeks of the current financial year, trading has remained encouragingly resilient despite ongoing Brexit uncertainty and relatively weak demand in the wider housing market. The value of net private reservations in the first 18 weeks to 1st November, excluding a 119.5 million pounds PRS sale at Colindale Gardens, was 2 percent ahead of last year at 598 million pounds. Including the sale, the value of private reservations was up 22 percent to 717 million pounds.



Redrow plc announced the appointment of Nicky Dulieu as a Non-Executive Director. She is currently a Non-Executive Director of Huntsworth plc and Adnams plc and holds the Chair position in Notcutts Group Ltd.



