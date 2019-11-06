

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose slightly on Wednesday as investors digested a slew of earnings releases and awaited further developments in U.S.-China trade talks.



Meanwhile, investors cheered data from Destatis revealing that German factory orders grew more than expected in September on rising domestic and foreign demand.



Factory orders grew 1.3 percent month-on-month, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in August. Orders were forecast to climb 0.5 percent.



The benchmark DAX was down 25 points, or 0.19 percent, at 13,174 in early trade after closing up 0.1 percent the previous day.



Lender Commerzbank rose over 2 percent and Deutsche Bank rallied 2.3 percent after a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.



Brenntag soared 6.3 percent. The chemical distribution company achieved stable results in the third quarter of 2019, despite difficult macroeconomic conditions.



Dialog Semiconductor lost 4.2 percent despite the company delivering record Q3 revenue slightly above the high-end of the guidance range.



Sportswear company Adidas dropped 1.8 percent after its third-quarter net income attributable to shareholders decreased 1.8 percent.



Automaker BMW was little changed after reporting a rise in Q3 profit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX