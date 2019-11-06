

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks edged higher on Wednesday, although the upside remained limited after reports suggested that Beijing wants Washington to lift punitive tariffs as part of a truce in a trade war.



Meanwhile, after the surprisingly strong October jobs prints and the upward revisions to August and September jobs creation, market participants are now discussing whether the Federal Reserve would rethink its future rate cuts.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 13 points, or 0.21 percent, at 5,859 after rising 0.4 percent on Tuesday.



A rise in U.S. Treasury yields pushed banks higher. BNP Paribas jumped 2.7 percent and Credit Agricole advanced 2.2 percent.



Societe Generale surged as much as 4.8 percent. After reporting a fall in third-quarter net profit and revenue, the bank has set aside three-quarters of the cash needed to deliver a planned dividend payout this year.



Speed-train maker Alstom rallied 4.2 percent after reporting its first-half results.



