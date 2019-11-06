

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (MMTOF.PK, 7211) reported Wednesday that its first-half net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was 2.60 billion yen, down 95 percent from 51.86 billion yen last year. Earnings per share were 1.74 yen, lower than prior year's 34.80 yen.



Operating profit was 10.23 billion yen, a decrease of 82 percent from 56.86 billion yen last year.



Consolidated net sales declined 3.5 percent to 1.13 trillion yen from 1.17 trillion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2019, the company now expects attributable net income of 5 billion yen or 3.36 yen per share, operating profit of 30 billion yen and net sales of 2.45 trillion yen.



The company previously expected attributable net income of 65 billion yen or 43.67 yen per share, and net sales of 2.58 trillion yen.



