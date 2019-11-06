

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks drifted lower on Wednesday as investors awaited more clarity on U.S-China trade talks and Marks & Spencer reported a 17 percent drop in first-half profit, hit by falling clothing sales.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 19 points, or 0.25 percent, at 7,369 after gaining 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Marks & Spencer shares jumped 4 percent. The company said it is making up for lost time after a challenging first-half.



Mall operator Intu Properties slumped 14.5 percent after saying it is considering asset sales or an equity raise to tide over a prolonged weakness in the retail sector due to Brexit-driven uncertainty.



AstraZeneca declined 1.2 percent after it announced plans to raise up to $1 billion for a new fund that would invest in Chinese health-care startups.



Mothercare shares jumped 37 percent. The baby products retailer is set to close all of its 79 U.K. stores and its online business with the potential loss of 2,800 jobs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX