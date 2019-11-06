

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $44.17 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $37.73 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.0% to $212.27 million from $184.66 million last year.



Walker & Dunlop, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $44.17 Mln. vs. $37.73 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.39 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q3): $212.27 Mln vs. $184.66 Mln last year.



