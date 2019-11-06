

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial production declined for the second straight month in September, albeit at a slower rate, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production fell 0.6 percent year-on-year in September, after a 1.2 percent decline in August. In July, production rose 0.1 percent.



Manufacturing output fell 0.4 percent annually in September.



Mining and quarrying output decreased by 9.6 percent and that of electricity, gas, steam and air condition fell 1.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in September.



New orders grew 2.7 percent year-on-year in September amid a 2.9 percent rise in foreign bookings and a 2.4 percent climb in domestic demand.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the construction output rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in September, after a 2.4 percent drop in August. In July, construction output grew 3.6 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, construction output gained 1.8 percent in September.



Another data from the Czech Statistical Office showed that the trade surplus rose to CZK 25.1 billion in September from CZK 10.7 billion the the corresponding month last year. In August, trade surplus was CZK 9.1 billion.



Exports grew 8.0 percent annually in September and imports rose 3.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, the seasonally adjusted exports and imports increased by 1.7 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX