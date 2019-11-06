

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary retail sales growth rose in September after slowing in the previous month, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales increased an unadjusted 6.3 percent a year-on-year in September, after a 5.3 percent rise in August. In July, sales grew 6.9 percent.



On a calendar adjusted basis, retail sales rose 5.8 percent annually in September, the same rate as seen in the previous month.



Sales of non-food products grew 8.6 percent in September, and those of automotive fuels, and food, drinks and tobacco rose by 6.1 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively.



For the January to September period, retail sales gained a seasonally adjusted 5.8 percent from the same period last year.



