

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's retail sales growth slowed in September to its lowest level in three months, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales climbed 7.0 percent year-on-year in September, after an 8.0 percent rise in August. In July, sales was 7.5 percent.



The pace of growth was the slowest since June, when sales rose 5.9 percent.



Non-food sales grew 8.6 percent annually in September, and sales of motor vehicle stores, and food, beverages and tobacco rose by 6.1 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.7 percent in September, after a 0.4 percent increase in both July and August.



