

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, health insurer Humana Inc. (HUM) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company now projects earnings of about $ $18.32 per share and adjusted earnings of about $17.75 per share.



Previously, the company expected earnings of about $17.97 per share and adjusted earnings of about $17.60 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $17.64 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company also increased expected full-year individual Medicare Advantage membership growth to about 530,000 members from the prior guidance range of 480,000 to 500,000 members.



The company also added that 92 percent of the company's Medicare Advantage members are currently enrolled in 4-Star and above contracts for 2020, including 1.3 million members in 4.5 Star contracts and a 5-Star rated contract in Florida.



