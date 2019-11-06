

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $79.5 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $75.6 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Sealed Air Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $99.7 million or $0.64 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $1.22 billion from $1.19 billion last year.



Sealed Air Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $99.7 Mln. vs. $96.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.64 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q3): $1.22 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.70 - $2.80 Full year revenue guidance: $4.8 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX