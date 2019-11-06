

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $215.71 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $179.15 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.5% to $1.42 billion from $1.24 billion last year.



Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $1.68 vs. $1.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.70 -Revenue (Q3): $1.42 Bln vs. $1.24 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.55 - $5.05



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX