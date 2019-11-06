

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, construction aggregates producer Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) reaffirmed its earnings and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full-year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company continues to projects earnings from continuing operations to grown in double-digits to a range of $4.55 to $5.05 per share and adjusted EBITDA in a range of $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.86 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'We are reaffirming our full year earnings outlook for 2019. As we enter the final quarter of this year, we are well positioned to have a strong finish to the year, achieving another year of double-digit earnings growth.



