Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XA83 ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39 Ticker-Symbol: VODI 
Xetra
06.11.19
14:43 Uhr
1,911 Euro
+0,021
+1,12 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
VODAFONE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,902
1,902
15:05
1,901
1,902
15:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BT
BT GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BT GROUP PLC2,258-8,21 %
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC22,560-0,57 %
VODAFONE GROUP PLC1,911+1,12 %