

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Virgin Media, which is owned by US telecoms giant Liberty Global, has agreed a five year deal with Vodafone UK to bring new services, including 5G, to more than three million mobile customers, Vodafone said on Wednesday.



Virgin Media's current Mobile Virtual Network Operator or MVNO agreement with BT Enterprise, which has been in place since January 2017, will come to an end in late 2021, at which point Virgin Media's mobile offering will transition to Vodafone.



Virgin Media's new agreement with Vodafone runs until 2026. The agreement will see Vodafone supply wholesale mobile network services, including both voice and data, to Virgin Mobile and Virgin Media Business.



Virgin Media will have full access to all of Vodafone's current services and future technologies, Vodafone said.



Virgin Mobile 5G services are set to launch on the Vodafone network before the transition takes place.



