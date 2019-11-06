

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is expanding its employee benefits from next year.



The Mexican food chain said that beginning 2020, it will provide access to mental healthcare and financial wellness for more than 80,000 employees through its Employee Assistance Programs.



The company made the decision after a study by consulting firm PWC noted that money causes the most stress in the lives of almost 60 percent of employees.



Through a partnership with Pennsylvania-based healthcare company Health Advocate, all Chipotle workers and their family members can receive personalized assistance from healthcare experts before, during and following their medical needs.



This service will be available irrespective of whether the employees and their family members are enrolled in the company's medical plan or not.



Employees and family members can also receive mental health and emotional support through in-person, phone or virtual visits with a licensed counselor to support their personal, professional, mental, financial or legal concerns.



Chipotle's employee benefits package for 2020 includes access to the online Cultivate Me healthcare portal, national gyms with discounted pricing, and enhanced healthcare plans for hourly employees in addition to the Preventative Plus plan.



Workers will also gain access to Ayco's financial counseling platform, including an assessment, checklist and accompanying education to assist with financial planning. Ayco is a unit of the Goldman Sachs Group.



In June, Chipotle had said it launched a new crew bonus program that gives hourly employees the opportunity to earn up to an extra month's pay each year. The program was in addition to the existing annual crew bonus based on employees' tenure and a minimum of one year of service.



Chipotle crew members also receive other benefits, including paid meal breaks, free 'English as a second language' classes for employees and family members, tuition reimbursement of up to $5,250 per year, and dental, vision as well as medical insurance.



