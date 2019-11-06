

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $3.90 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $5.04 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $14.79 million or $1.23 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $51.34 million from $50.70 million last year.



ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $14.79 Mln. vs. $15.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.23 vs. $1.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q3): $51.34 Mln vs. $50.70 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.06 to $5.23 Full year revenue guidance: $209.0 to $212.0 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX