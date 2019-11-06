

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter Group (SZGPF.PK), according to preliminary figures, recorded a pre-tax profit of 40.7 million euros compared to 284.6 million euros, prior year. External sales declined to 6.6 billion euros from 6.9 billion euros, last year, due above all to selling prices.



For the financial year 2019, Salzgitter Group continues to anticipate a pre-tax loss in the mid-double-digit million euro range and assume lower external sales of under 9.0 billion euros compared with the previous year.



The financial statements for first the nine months of the financial year 2019 will be published on November 13, 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX