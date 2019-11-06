

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of working adults 65 and older are expected to outnumber working teens three to one, according to a new study.



The National Restaurant Association released its Restaurant Industry 2030 Report, which is based on input from experts, futurists and government statistics. The report was created along with American Express and Nestle Professional.



The number of adults in the labor force 65 and older is expected to reach a record high of 16.1 million by 2028, while number of teenagers is expected to decline to 5.1 million by 2028, its lowest level in 65 years.



Meanwhile, restaurant sales are expected to reach $863 billion in 2019 and grow to $1.2 trillion in 2030, according to the report. The major driver of that growth will be off-premises ordering - delivery, takeout, drive-thru, and other mobile-centric experiences.



'The restaurant industry is at a crossroads as it finds ways to respond to consumer demand for meal and snack solutions away from home,' said Hudson Riehle, senior vice president of the Research and Knowledge Group for the National Restaurant Association.



By 2030, as many as 17.2 million people are expected to be employed in a restaurant.



'Restaurant owners are swiftly adapting across their businesses to meet the needs and wants of guests,' said Hudson Riehle, senior vice president of the Association's research and knowledge group, in a statement. 'The radical transformation of the last decade will change the way the industry operates going forward.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX