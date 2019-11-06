Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881793 ISIN: US3377381088 Ticker-Symbol: FIV 
Tradegate
06.11.19
20:00 Uhr
94,15 Euro
+0,18
+0,19 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FISERV INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FISERV INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
94,40
96,30
22:40
94,59
95,04
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FISERV
FISERV INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FISERV INC94,15+0,19 %