

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EOG Resources (EOG) announced a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $615.1 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $1191 million, or $2.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.0% to $4.30 billion from $4.78 billion last year.



EOG Resources earnings at a glance:



