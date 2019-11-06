

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) revealed a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $18.06 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $83.79 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Prospect Capital Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $18.06 Mln. vs. $83.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.05 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.20



