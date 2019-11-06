

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China is on Thursday scheduled to release October numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to fall 7.6 percent on year after dropping 8.5 percent in September. Exports are called lower by an annual 3.8 percent after slipping 3.2 percent in the previous month. The trade balance is forecast to show a surplus of $40.55 billion, up from $39.65 billion a month earlier.



Australia will release September figures for imports, exports and trade balance. The trade balance is predicted to show a surplus of A$5.100 billion, down from A$5.926 billion in August. Imports were worth A$34.35 billion a month earlier, while exports were at A$42.29 billion.



Japan will see October data for Tokyo office vacancies; in September, the figure was 1.64.



