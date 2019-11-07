

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Specialized staffing firm Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) announced Wednesday the appointment Keith Waddell as its Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Harold Messmer, Jr., aged 73, who will continue as Executive Chairman.



Messmer, Jr, the company's Chairman and CEO for 33 years, will retire from his position as CEO, effective December 15.



Waddell, aged 62, is currently the Vice Chairman, President and CFO. He has served as Robert Half's CFO for more than 30 years. Michael Buckley, currently Executive Vice President, Treasurer, will be promoted to Executive Vice President, CFO.



Further, the company named Paul Gentzkow, who has served for many years as President and COO - Staffing Services, will become President and CEO of Staffing Services.



Joseph Tarantino, will continue as President and CEO of Protiviti.



In addition, Robert Half said its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on December 13, to all shareholders of record as of November 25.



