

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Lenovo Group Ltd (LNVGF.PK, LNVGY.PK) reported late Wednesday that its second-quarter net income attributable to equity holders climbed 20 percent to $202 million from last year's $168 million.



Basic earnings per share for the second quarter were 1.69 US cents or 13.23 HK cents, up from 1.40 US cents last year.



Pre-tax income grew 45 percent from a year earlier to $310 million.



Lenovo's Group revenue in the second quarter reached $13.52 billion, up 1 percent from $13.38 billion a year ago.



The company said its revenue mix continues to be balanced across its four geographies, such as Americas, Asia Pacific, China, and EMEA, with each reporting more than 20 percent share of revenue.



Further, the company said its Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of 6.3 HK cents per share.



In Hong Kong, Lenovo shares were trading at HK$6.01, down 0.99 percent.



