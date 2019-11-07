

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation rose in October after slowing in the previous month, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in October, after a 2.6 percent increase in September. In August, inflation was 2.8 percent.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, increased to 2.8 percent in October from 2.7 percent in the previous month.



In October, inflation was driven higher by airline tickets and mobile phones. Meanwhile, prices for clothing and energy declined.



