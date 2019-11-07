Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 723610  ISIN: DE0007236101 Ticker-Symbol: SIE 
Xetra
07.11.19
09:27 Uhr
111,96 Euro
+3,60
+3,32 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SIEMENS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIEMENS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
113,06
113,10
09:43
113,02
113,04
09:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SIEMENS
SIEMENS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SIEMENS AG111,96+3,32 %