

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens (SIEGY.PK, SMAWF) reported that its fourth-quarter income from continuing operations increased to 1.47 billion euros from 659 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 1.60 euros compared to 0.65 euros. Excluding severance charges, basic earnings per share was 1.90 euros, for the quarter.



For the fourth-quarter, reporting revenue was 24.5 billion euros, a 8 percent increase year-over-year. Orders were 24.7 billion euros, up 4 percent. Revenue and order growth were 6 percent and 2 percent, respectively, on a comparable basis.



For 2020, Siemens Group expects to again achieve moderate growth in comparable revenue, net of currency translation and portfolio effects. Basic earnings per share from net income is projected in the range of 6.30 euros to 7.00 euros.



