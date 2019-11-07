

BONN (dpa-AFX) - German telecom giant Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) Thursday reported more than 20 percent growth in its net profit for the third quarter, as revenues grew nearly 5 percent, backed by growth in all areas of the Group.



The Group's net profit grew 23.2 percent to 1.4 billion euros, while, adjusted for special factors, it rose by 7.5 percent.



EBITDA was 7.3 billion euros and adjusted EBITDA AL was 6.5 billion euros for the quarter, reflecting year on year growth of 24.5 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively.



Revenue for the third quarter grew 4.8 percent to 20.0 billion euros, while, in organic terms, adjusted for exchange rate effects and changes in the composition of the Group, revenue rose by 1.7 percent.



Looking ahead, Deutsche Telekom raised its full-year guidance, based on the positive trend of the last nine months. It now expects adjusted EBITDA AL of about 24.1 billion euros, compared to prior forecast of 23.9 billion euros. All these figures are based on constant exchange rates and exclude changes in the composition of the Group.



In addition, the Group said it is adjusting its dividend outlook, and that it plans to pay a dividend for 2019 of 60 euro cents per dividend-bearing share. This is also set to be the minimum dividend for the coming years, and will be paid out irrespective of whether the business combination of T-Mobile US and Sprint takes place, the company said.



