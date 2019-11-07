

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation eased to the lowest level in nearly three years in October, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.6 percent year-on-year in October, after a 2.2 percent rise in September.



The latest inflation was the lowest since November 2016, when it was 1.0 percent.



The consumer price index was mostly affected by the increase in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, the statistical office reported.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in October, following a 0.2 percent decline in the previous month. The monthly prices fell for the second straight month.



