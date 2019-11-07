

BIRKENFELD (dpa-AFX) - Stratec SE, reported that its adjusted consolidated net income from continuing operations for the first nine months of 2019 rose 16.7% to 15.9 million euros from 13.6 million euros in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per basic share from continuing operations were 1.32 euros, compared to 1.14 euros in the previous year.



Sales for the first nine months of 2019 grew year-on-year by 19.6% to 161.1 million euros. On a constant currency basis, this corresponds to growth of 17.3%. The positive sales performance was driven by strong call-up figures both for established systems and for systems recently launched onto the market.



The company still expects to generate sales growth adjusted for exchange rate effects of at least 12% in 2019 (basis: EUR 187.8 million) and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 14% to 15% (2018: 13.9%).



