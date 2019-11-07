

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HeidelbergCement AG (HDELY.PK) reported that its third-quarter net income from continuing operations increased year-on-year to 592.7 million euros from 587.1 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share - Group share - in accordance with IAS 33 was 2.81 euros compared to 2.75 euros.



Third-quarter operating revenue increased to 5.08 billion euros from 4.97 billion euros, previous year.



For the whole of 2019, HeidelbergCement anticipates a rise in sales volumes for the core products cement, aggregates, and ready-mixed concrete, and continues to assume that in 2019, revenue, result from current operations before IFRS 16, exchange rate and consolidation effects, and the profit for the financial year before non-recurring effects will increase moderately.



