Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870935 ISIN: FR0000121220 Ticker-Symbol: SJ7 
Tradegate
07.11.19
08:00 Uhr
100,00 Euro
+0,22
+0,22 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
SODEXO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SODEXO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,02
102,00
08:05
100,00
101,00
08:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SODEXO
SODEXO SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SODEXO SA100,00+0,22 %