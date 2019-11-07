

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French food services and facilities management company Sodexo S.A. (SDXAY.PK) Thursday reported that its net profit for the full year grew 2.2 percent to 665 million euros, while underlying net profit rose 8.3 percent to 765 million euros.



On a per share basis, basic earnings rose to 4.56 euros from 4.40 euros, while underlying earnings grew to 5.25 euros from 4.77 euros last year.



The Group's operating profit for the year increased 7.7 percent to 1.059 billion euros.



For the full year, revenues grew 7.6 percent to 21.95 billion euros, with 3.6 percent growth in organic revenue. On-site Services organic revenue growth was 3.3 percent.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2020, the Group said it expects organic revenue growth of around 4%, including the major sports events.



