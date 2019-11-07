

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Generali Group (GDEUF.PK, GE1G) reported net profit for the nine month period attributable to the Group of 2.16 billion euros, an increase of 16.6 percent from previous year, in part reflecting the result of disposals. The operating result was at 3.93 billion euros, up 9.1 percent as a result of the positive contribution of all business segments of the Group.



For the nine month period, adjusted net profit attributable to the Group declined to 1.68 billion euros from 1.76 billion euros, prior year. Adjusted net earnings per share was 1.07 euros compared to 1.13 euros. Adjusted net profit attributable to the Group without one-off liability management increased 6.2 percent to 1.87 billion euros. Adjusted net earnings per share without one-off liability management was 1.19 euros compared to 1.13 euros.



The Group's gross written premiums grew by 3.2 percent to 51.4 billion euros. Life net inflows exceeded 10 billion euros. P&C premiums were up 4.3 percent, for the period.



