

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The Chinese yuan declined against the U.S. dollar in the Asian session on Thursday, as signs of a delay in signing the U.S-China trade deal dampened the investor sentiment.



The yuan weakened to a 2-day low of 7.02 against the greenback from Wednesday's closing value of 6.99. The yuan is likely to face support around the 7.1 region, if it drops again.



The People's Bank of China set today's central parity rate of the yuan at 7.0008 per dollar, compared to Wednesday's rate of 7.0080. The Chinese central bank sets central parity rate every morning and allows the yuan to fluctuate up to 2 percent from that level.



