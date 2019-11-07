

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production declined more than expected in September, data from Destatis revealed Thursday.



Industrial production fell 0.6 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a 0.4 percent rise in August. Economists had forecast a moderate drop of 0.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial output was down 4.3 percent, which was faster than the 3.9 percent decrease logged in August. Production was expected to decrease 4.4 percent.



Excluding energy and construction, industrial production fell 1.3 percent from previous month. Energy output advanced 2 percent and construction expanded 1.8 percent in September.



