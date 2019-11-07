

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. (KNBWF.PK, KNBWY.PK), a Japanese manufacturer of alcohol beverages and soft drinks, reported Thursday that its profit attributable to owners of the company for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 fell 79.6 percent to 26.3 billion yen from 128.9 billion yen in the previous-year period. Earnings per share plunged to 29.83 yen from 143.22 yen last year.



Normalized operating profit was 148.4 billion yen, compared to 147.2 billion yen a year ago. Normalized earnings per share were 116 yen, compared to 122 yen last year.



Revenue for the nine-month period increased 1.2 percent to 1.44 trillion yen from 1.42 trillion yen in the previous-year period.



Looking ahead to the full year, the company affirmed its outlook for attributable profit of 56 billion yen, normalized operating profit of 190 billion yen, and revenues of 1.96 trillion yen.



