

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY.PK, SBRY.L) reported profit before tax of 9 million pounds for the 28 weeks to 21 September 2019 compared to 107 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 2.2 pence compared to profit of 5 pence. Underlying profit before tax declined to 238 million pounds from 279 million pounds.



For the first-half, Group sales were 16.86 billion pounds, down 0.2 percent from prior year. Retail sales (excluding fuel) was down 0.6 percent. Like-for-like sales (excluding fuel) was down 1.0 percent, for the period.



Interim dividend was 3.3 pence per share, up 6 percent. This will be paid on 20 December 2019 to shareholders on the Register of Members at the close of business on 15 November 2019.



