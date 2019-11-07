Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866786 ISIN: FR0000130213 Ticker-Symbol: LAG 
Tradegate
07.11.19
09:15 Uhr
19,740 Euro
+0,260
+1,33 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
LAGARDERE SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LAGARDERE SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,800
20,340
09:52
19,800
19,830
09:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LAGARDERE
LAGARDERE SCA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LAGARDERE SCA19,740+1,33 %