

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French conglomerate Lagardere SCA (LGDDF.PK) on Thursday reported a 5.5 percent increase in revenue for the third quarter to 2.00 billion euros from 1.90 billion euros in the year-ago period. On a like-for-like basis, sales for the quarter increased 4.1 percent.



The difference between consolidated and like-for-like revenue reflected a positive foreign exchange effect of 20 million euros, attributable to the appreciation of the U.S. dollar.



The company noted that the net 9 million euros positive scope effect is mainly due to the acquisition at Lagardère Travel Retail of HBF in the United States, offset by the disposal at Lagardère Active of most of the magazine publishing titles in France as part of the Group's strategic refocusing.



For the nine months of the year, Lagardere Group revenues totaled 5.61 billion euros, up 6.7 percent on a consolidated basis, and up 5.7 percent like for like, including growth of 4.9 percent on the target scope.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2019, Largardere Group confirmed its outlook for recurring EBIT growth based on the target scope to be between 4 percent and 6 percent at constant exchange rates and excluding the acquisitions of HBF and IDF.



