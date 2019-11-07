

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production declined at a slower pace in September, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.



Industrial production declined a calendar-adjusted 8.1 percent year-on-year in September, following a 9.2 percent fall in August.



The manufacturing output rose 2.9 percent annually in September and output in mining and quarrying grew by 12.5 percent.



The annual fall was driven by a sharp 14.5 percent decrease in extraction and related services. Moreover, output of electricity, gas and steam fell 2.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 0.5 percent in September, after a 2.1 percent decrease in the previous month.



Manufacturing output rose 0.8 percent month-on-month in September.



