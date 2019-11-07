

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BayWa AG (BYWG) reported a loss to shareholders of 20.4 million euros for the nine month period compared to a loss of 38.1 million euros, previous year. Loss per share was 0.58 euros compared to a loss of 1.09 euros. EBIT increased to 77.3 million euros from 28.3 million euros.



For the nine month period, revenues increased to 12.47 billion euros from 12.20 billion euros, prior year.



For 2019 as a whole, the Group confirmed its forecast of EBIT higher than prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX