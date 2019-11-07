Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Kickdown-Beschleunigung mit dem Cannabis-Ferrari-Produkt zum Polo-Preis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N9WV ISIN: GB00BH0P3Z91 Ticker-Symbol: BIL 
Xetra
07.11.19
10:37 Uhr
20,600 Euro
+0,080
+0,39 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BHP GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BHP GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,510
20,520
11:16
20,510
20,520
11:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BHP GROUP
BHP GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BHP GROUP PLC20,600+0,39 %