

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) said that it has entered the 2020 financial year with a positive outlook for its business. It is positive about the long-term outlook, despite it remains cautious in the short-term.



At the annual general meeting, the chairman of the company Ken MacKenzie, said, 'We are confident our portfolio is true to our strategy. We are in the right commodities and have the best assets to deliver value to shareholders in the short, medium and long term.'



Guidance for capital expenditure remains below US$8 billion for the 2020 and 2021 financial years.



CEO Andrew Mackenzie said that its operational emissions came in at 33% better than the company 2017 target baseline and the company is on track to cap 2022 emissions at or below 2017 levels.



Mackenzie said, 'We have committed to a new climate portfolio analysis in 2020. This will outline our plans to mitigate and adapt to global warming and will include a 'well-below 2 degrees' scenario.'



