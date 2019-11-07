

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ENGIE (ENGQF.PK, ENGIY.PK) reported that its nine month current operating income including share of net income of entities accounted for using the equity method amounted to 3.8 billion euros, up 9.0 percent on a reported basis and 13.6 percent on an organic basis. EBITDA was 7.1 billion euros, up 4.9 percent on a gross basis and 7.1 percent on an organic basis.



For the nine month period, revenues were 46.8 billion euros, up 8.8 percent on a gross basis and 7.9 percent on an organic basis.



For 2019, ENGIE expects a net recurring income Group share between 2.5 billion euros and 2.7 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX