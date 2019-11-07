

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark industrial production recovered in September, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



Industrial production rose by a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a 1.1 percent fall in August.



The biggest increase was in transport equipment, which grew by 12.9 percent in September, followed by furniture and other industry output that climbed 12.1 percent.



In the three months ended September, industrial production increased 0.7 percent from the previous three months.



Industrial turnover gained 2.8 percent monthly in September and declined by 1.0 percent in the September quarter.



