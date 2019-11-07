

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade deficit increased in September on higher imports, preliminary data from the Finnish Customs showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 210 million in September from EUR 138 million in the same month of previous year. In August, the trade deficit was EUR 220 million.



Exports rose 1.3 percent annually in September and imports increased 2.6 percent.



For the January to September period, exports grew 2.6 percent, while imports declined 0.4 percent. The trade deficit was EUR 770 million compared to a shortfall of EUR 2.2 billion last year.



